Mark Shapiro Says WWE’s First ESPN PLE Must Feel Like The Super Bowl

TKO COO Mark Shapiro participated in Disney’s recent Q2 2025 Earnings Call, where he discussed various topics, including the move of WWE’s premium live events to ESPN and how their first PLE needs to feel like the Super Bowl.

Shapiro said, “The launch of the WWE PLEs on ESPN, that first event has to be the feel of a Super Bowl, and that works well, because ESPN is getting ready for their first Super Bowl.”

He continued, “So we expect to have that kind of treatment when you see WrestleMania on ESPN, let alone the very first launch event which of course, Netflix did an amazing job of when we first launched Raw and had our first event there.”

The significant news was announced that WWE premium live events will be on ESPN starting next year, as part of a new five-year agreement.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)