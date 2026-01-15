Máscara Dorada And Persephone Working Under Dual AEW–CMLL Deals

During the latest episode of CMLL Informa, it was revealed that top lucha libre stars Máscara Dorada and Persephone are both signed to dual contracts with AEW and CMLL.

Details about how their schedules will be coordinated are still pending, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Máscara Dorada is a former CMLL Universal Champion and a two-time CMLL World Trios Champion. He currently holds this title alongside Mïstico and Neon. Dorada has appeared in AEW, including in the AEW Continental Classic.

Additionally, he is the reigning World Historic Welterweight Champion.

Persephone is a former CMLL Universal Amazons Champion. She has competed in several matches for AEW and ROH, including a challenge against Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at ROH Final Battle 2025.