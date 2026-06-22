Masyn Holiday Reveals Why She Chose To Leave WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that Darci Khan, who was known in WWE by her ring name Masyn Holiday, has left the company following a short stint in WWE’s NIL program.

In a post on her Instagram account, Holiday, who has competed on WWE LFG, confirmed her departure from WWE. She shared a video in her post explaining her decision to leave the company.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s terrifying being vulnerable on the internet while still figuring life out! But if my testimony helps just one person, I am content & at peace. I love you guys!💗 – Masyn Holiday out🫶🏾”

Holiday said in the video, “I left the WWE, y’all. I did. I was very, very, very, extremely unhappy at that job. My depression and anxiety at an all-time high. I lost myself. Like, I would look at myself in the mirror and not even know who I was anymore. It was that bad. I cried for months straight, and what kept me there was me telling myself, ‘You don’t know what you’re gonna do next,’ ‘Well, what if you leave the job and you’re still depressed and you’re still miserable?’ Those things kept me where I wasn’t supposed to be for way too long, and literally the day that I left, it felt like the weight of the world had been lifted off my shoulders. I’m not saying the WWE is bad, not bashing nobody at WWE, love the people there, but it’s just for me and my purpose on this Earth, it just wasn’t aligning at all. The things I desire in life and the places the WWE would take me was just, they weren’t aligned.”

Holiday last competed for the company on the June 7 episode of WWE LFG, where she defeated PJ Vasa in a singles match.