New WWE Ring Names Revealed Following Trademark Filings

WWE has recently filed a new trademark application for the terms “Vanta,” “Vanta The Unknown,” “Kylee Quinn,” and “Milosh Jovic,” as reported by Fightful.com.

These trademarks are intended for entertainment services, specifically related to performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media, including television and radio.

Gymnast Jessica Bogdanov confirmed on her Instagram account that she has been assigned the name “Vanta The Unknown.” Bogdanov participated in the 2025 WWE SummerSlam weekend tryouts and signed a deal with the company last November. Meanwhile, Kylee Quinn is now the in-ring name of former Track and Field star Meghan Walker. Walker signed with WWE through its NIL program last summer and later signed a contract to train at the WWE Performance Center.

Both Bogdanov and Walker have been wrestling in Dark matches ahead of NXT in recent weeks, in addition to participating in live events. Bogdanov recently went viral for her unique wristlock counter during a Dark match. As for “Milosh Jovic,” it is currently unclear which wrestler will be assigned that name.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”