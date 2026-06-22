The Undertaker Reveals What Kept His Career Going For Decades

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on his Six Feet Under podcast to discuss topics, including his longevity in the wrestling business.

Undertaker said, “For a lot of my career, I was the attraction, which is a great spot to be in, it was, no, I want to be even more. I think that’s how you last as long as we both did — by always thinking there’s more, there’s more, there’s more. That’s an approach a lot of people have, but a lot of people don’t, and they get comfortable, and then they wonder why they stagnate. You have to continue to evolve — whether it’s your repertoire, your gear, your personality — to keep everything fresh and moving forward.”

On his favorite wrestler growing up:

“People ask me who my favorite wrestler was growing up as a kid. It was Mil Máscaras. He used to come to Paul Boesch’s Houston Wrestling. When I was a kid, I just thought, man, with the mask and the different masks, it was always, like, which mask is he going to wear?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)