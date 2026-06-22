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The Undertaker Reveals What Kept His Career Going For Decades

By
James Hetfield
-
The Undertaker
The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on his Six Feet Under podcast to discuss topics, including his longevity in the wrestling business.

Undertaker said, “For a lot of my career, I was the attraction, which is a great spot to be in, it was, no, I want to be even more. I think that’s how you last as long as we both did — by always thinking there’s more, there’s more, there’s more. That’s an approach a lot of people have, but a lot of people don’t, and they get comfortable, and then they wonder why they stagnate. You have to continue to evolve — whether it’s your repertoire, your gear, your personality — to keep everything fresh and moving forward.”

On his favorite wrestler growing up:

“People ask me who my favorite wrestler was growing up as a kid. It was Mil Máscaras. He used to come to Paul Boesch’s Houston Wrestling. When I was a kid, I just thought, man, with the mask and the different masks, it was always, like, which mask is he going to wear?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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