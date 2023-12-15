Match Announced For Tonight’s Zero Hour Pre-Show For ROH Final Battle

The Von Erichs are coming to the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of the year.

On Friday morning, Tony Khan confirmed The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners for tonight’s ROH Final Battle 2023 pay-per-view at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

The bout will take place as part of the ROH Final Battle “Zero Hour” pre-show.

