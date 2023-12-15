Match Announced For Tonight’s Zero Hour Pre-Show For ROH Final Battle

The Von Erichs are coming to the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of the year.
On Friday morning, Tony Khan confirmed The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners for tonight’s ROH Final Battle 2023 pay-per-view at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
The bout will take place as part of the ROH Final Battle “Zero Hour” pre-show.
Check out the announcement below.
TOMORROW, Friday 12/15#ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour
Dallas Metroplex https://t.co/520ivBM0yA
7pm ET/6pm CT
The Von Erichs vs The Outrunners
Ahead of their AEW debut on Friday #AEWRampage,@MarshallVonEric/@RossVonErich will fight the Youngest Men Alive at Final Battle TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/nyq0wXDd6y
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2023