Match Stopped At ROH Tapings Due To A Frightening Moment

There was a scary spot at the ROH tapings in Chicago following Dynamite/Rampage that caused a match to be stopped.

Cole Karter and Griff Garrison wrestled Matt Sydal and Chris Daniels, but the match was called off when Karter landed on his head after taking a twisting splash move from Sydal. Karter was thought to have suffered a concussion.

To his credit, referee Paul Turner called time on the match after both he and Daniels realized something was wrong. Doctor Sampson arrived to check on Kole, who thankfully was able to walk out on his own. There is no word on his current condition, but it was said to be a very scary scene for a few moments.

