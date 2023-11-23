Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 11/22/2023

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings last night prior to and after Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. These matches is set to air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Leyla Hirsch defeated Heather Reckless.

– The Infantry defeated The Boys.

– Emi Sakura defeated Trish Adora.

– Wheeler Yuta defeated Lee Moriarty in a Pure Rules Match.

– ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Lee Johnson.

– Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal defeated Griff Garrison and Cole Karter via referee stoppage when Sydal hit a twisting splash on Karter and landed on his face. Daniels and referee Paul Turner realized something was wrong and called for the ringside doctor. Karter took a long time to get out of the ring but finally walked out. Daniels took the mic and put Karter over. Daniels said it was a dangerous sport and while they wanted to win, they didn’t want to win that way.

– Willie Mack defeated Robert Anthony.

– Billie Starkz defeated Marina Shafir.