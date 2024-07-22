Matt And Jeff Hardy Address Potentially Challenging For The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

TNA Wrestling stars Matt and Jeff Hardy discussed their potential to challenge for the WWE NXT tag team titles at some point in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com.

Matt: “In wrestling, never say never, and I will say that the NXT Tag Team Titles are not on our list of titles that we’ve won, so we are interested in that. And I think this crossover between NXT and TNA is great. It’s exciting, it’s unpredictable, and I think that’s a positive for the business and the industry.”

Jeff: “I’m a fan of first-time-evers, and us in NXT, just the vision of that is very exciting to me. When Matt first showed up in TNA, my wife called me into the bathroom, she said, ‘Did you know Matt was going to TNA?’, I said, ‘No, I had no idea’. And then I watched the footage like, ‘Oh my god’. And to myself, I speak with my soul, I went, ‘There’s no way we’re going back to TNA’. But then I just let that dwell and I thought about it, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, wait a minute, I had a lot of cool moments in TNA. I created a lot of great memories in TNA’. And then it was last notice, we had the conversation and I agreed to go back, and for some reason it just feels right, like it was supposed to be this way. Especially with the Joe Hendry deal in NXT, all that stuff is so exciting, so I think it kinda happened for a reason.”



(quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)