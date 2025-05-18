Matt Cardona Addresses AEW Contract Offer Rumors

Top indie star Matt Cardona appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including an offer to work with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title.

Cardona said, “So then I go away for a couple of months, and then I got a call, ‘Hey, you interested in working Chris Jericho at the Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Yeah, let me think about it. Duh! Again, one of my childhood idols, he was on my birthday cake, but I was ninth grade. I love Chris. As a performer, I look up to Chris. So to wrestle Chris, we had a whole program, and for Ring of Honor, had to do it. Another dream match.”

On the rumor of being offered an AEW contract:

“Again, I don’t know. Dave Meltzer reported that I got offered a contract, but I did not, so I don’t know what happened.”

