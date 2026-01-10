Matt Cardona Reveals When Talks Began For His WWE Return

WWE star Matt Cardona discussed various topics in an episode of his Major Wrestling Figure podcast, including when he began talks with the company about returning.

Cardona said, “I’m not going to get into all the details, but was kind of like — so after the the SmackDown thing with LA Knight, that’s kind of when the ball got rolling, right? Where there was like discussions like, ‘Oh, we’ll be in touch, blah blah blah.’ And Brent, I don’t know if you remember. We were at WrestleCade and I was at dinner after we had the match, and I left and took a phone call. I don’t know if you remember that, but that’s when I got the call like, ‘Hey you know, we’re interested. Let’s let’s start talking.’ I was like, ‘Oh, boy. All right, here we go.’ So it was a very stressful in a good way, right? Like, not bad stress but still like, ‘Is this going to happen? Is this not going to happen?’ And then finally signed Christmas week.”

On figuring out the particulars:

“So it was very sudden. And then it’s like, ‘Okay, am I ZacK? Am I Matt? So I’m having both sets of gear made and designed. But man, like even that day going to SmackDown. So SmackDown was in Buffalo. I flew into Rochester so no one would see me at the airport, right? And then I was hidden in a room all day. I’m like, ‘Oh, this–‘ It’s like, ‘I just want the the news to be out there.’ You know what I’m saying?”

