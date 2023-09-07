Matt Cardona Says Jon Moxley Is Ducking Him

Matt Cardona wants a piece of Jon Moxley.

“The Indy God” spoke about the AEW International Champion, accusing him of ducking him, during a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast.

“He’s ducking me,” Cardona said of Moxley. “Not only have I not had a [full] match with Moxley in GCW, I have [not received] a rematch for my GCW Championship after losing to Moxley. That was the Chicago Screw Job, I was screwed. I had a grueling one-on-one encounter with Frank The Clown, it took everything I had to beat Frank, one of the toughest competitors in the game.”

Cardona continued, “Just as I’m celebrating, thinking I had won, out comes Moxley, who screws me. I wasn’t ready. Even though I’m always ready, I wasn’t ready at that moment and I haven’t gotten a rematch against Mox or anyone for that title. I think GCW’s gotta book it, or AEW.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.