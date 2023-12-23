Matt Hardy Calls Himself And Jeff Living Legends And “The Disrespect Will No Longer Be Tolerated”

Matt Hardy discussed his recent comments about the creative direction for him and brother Jeff in AEW being “very frustrating” on his podcast. The following is what Matt said:

“I can say that it was 1,000% real. That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully.”

This week, Matt posted a video promo from him and Jeff to hype up the December 22nd edition of Rampage. Matt included the following caption:

“It’s time to make all this kids that grew up idolizing us starting saying our name with reverence. The disrespect will no longer be tolerated. We’re Living Legends, we’re the Tag Team GOATs, we’re The F*cking Hardys! We’ll beat RESPECT into you tonight on AEW Rampage, Kingdom.”

Jeff said the following in the video:

“Ever since 2023 been, sobriety has changed me. It’s coming back to me in stages. It feels different out there in that AEW ring. 2012 was one of the best years of my wrestling career. I feel like 2024 is gonna be the best year of The Hardys’ career.”