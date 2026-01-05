Matt Hardy Predicts Mick Foley Will Appear In AEW In 2026

Matt Hardy believes that Mick Foley could be headed to All Elite Wrestling in 2026.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy listed Foley as one of his “bold predictions” for the new year. The discussion follows Foley’s recent decision to sever business ties with WWE over the company’s political associations, a move that has effectively left the Hardcore Legend free to explore other opportunities.

Rather than envisioning Foley returning to in-ring action, Hardy outlined a specific on-screen role he believes would maximize Foley’s strengths and resonate with AEW’s audience.

“If I was booking AEW, I would put Mick in a commissioner role and have him go out and just be entertaining as s**t,” Hardy said. “I would put him as like a commissioner or like an authority figure in some way… just have him go out and entertain people. I mean, he’s a legend. He’s respected. You’re not going to see him in the ring. So I think the AEW fans would accept it and just try and get some entertainment value out of them in that way.”

Hardy also suggested that Foley’s personal outlook and values align naturally with AEW’s culture, making the company a logical landing spot if Foley opts to return to television.

“He would fit in there… as he said, from his beliefs, especially political beliefs, I think he would fit in there,” Hardy added. “And just kind of the mindset of AEW, I do think it would fit in there.”

Foley has not publicly confirmed any plans to appear in AEW, but Hardy’s comments will undoubtedly fuel speculation among fans. Given Foley’s legendary status, unmatched promo ability, and enduring popularity, even a non-wrestling role could make him one of the most impactful additions to AEW programming in 2026 if Hardy’s prediction proves accurate.