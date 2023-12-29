Matt Hardy Predicts Who AEW Will Reveal The Devil & Masked Men To Be

Matt Hardy thinks he knows who The Devil’s henchmen are.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the AEW star made a case for why he feels The Kingdom are The Devil’s masked men.

“That’s how I read it, apparently people thought Samoa Joe is the devil, is that why Tony Khan cleared that up on the media call,” he began. “He clarified that on the media call, correct? So I don’t know, it’s going to be interesting. I wonder who the two masked men were that actually won the tag titles from MJF, the Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Titles.”

He continued, “I’m curious on who that’s going to be. For some reason, I have a sneaking suspicion it could be The Kingdom, but who knows? I don’t know anything, I don’t know anymore than you and I haven’t even tried to press to know more. I’m very curious on what the ultimate payoff and the big reveal is going to be this Saturday at Worlds End.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.