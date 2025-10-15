Matt Hardy Responds To Critics After Match With The Dudleys

Following their emotional final showdown with The Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound For Glory, Matt Hardy took to social media to reflect on the match, its storytelling, and the legacy of one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries.

The reigning TNA and NXT World Tag Team Champion shared a series of posts on X, where he praised the storytelling in the match, addressed critics, and compared the bout’s “polarizing” nature to his legendary Final Deletion match from 2016.

At Bound For Glory, The Hardy Boyz defeated Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley in a Tables Match to retain their titles. The match was billed as the final encounter between the two legendary teams. After the bell, The Dudleys symbolically left their boots in the ring and handed them to The Hardys, signifying their retirement.

“This match def consisting of strong storytelling, @Graannt. It wasn’t meant to be a Flair/HBK finish, it had our own personal spin on it,” Hardy wrote.

He also addressed the match’s role in setting TNA’s new attendance record at the event.

“Not to be disrespectful towards the rest of the amazing roster on this show, but this is the match that set the new attendance record. People cared about the Hardy/Dudley rivalry. Doesn’t matter what internet nobodies say on social media, The Hardy Boyz sell tickets in 2025.”

Hardy then drew parallels between this bout and his groundbreaking cinematic Final Deletion match from 2016.

“The Hardys/Dudleys match at BFG 2025 reminds me of The Final Deletion from 2016. It’s initially gonna be polarizing & people will either love it or hate it. As time passes, people will look back at this match as a masterclass performed by four 30 year+ grizzled vets. This match was historic & special. I’m proud of myself, @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @bullyray5150 & @TestifyDVon for making magic together one final time. Thank you for the opportunity & platform, @ThisIsTNA.”

The rivalry between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian is among the most celebrated in wrestling history. Their series of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) matches in the late 1990s and early 2000s revolutionized tag team wrestling and helped define the Attitude Era.