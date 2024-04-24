Matt Hardy Sends Encouraging Message To Cameron Grimes After His WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cameron Grimes was released by the WWE a little while back and he even shared a very emotional video message.

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy took to his official Twitter (X) account and sent an encouraging message to Grimes following his WWE release.

Hardy wrote, “Trevor, I love your passion & your raw emotion. I’ve been in your life & known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It’s also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You’re one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen. It’s in your blood, in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future.”

