Matt Hardy Speaks Out About WWE Ending John Cena’s Heel Turn

The abrupt end of John Cena’s heel turn just days before SummerSlam has been one of WWE’s most debated creative decisions this year.

Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy has now shared his perspective, calling it a worthwhile “experiment” and applauding WWE for being willing to “course correct” when the angle wasn’t working as intended.

For months, Cena’s turn to the dark side, influenced by The Rock, was a central storyline on WWE programming.

However, on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, Cena shocked fans by reverting back to a babyface — a move Hardy believes was a smart business decision.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran performer explained that in wrestling, companies must be willing to try new creative directions, even if they don’t hit as planned. “It was an experiment… He’d been such a polarizing figure, where he was cheered and he was booed, but they attempted it, and I can’t wrong them for attempting it. I can’t wrong John for doing that.”

Hardy pointed out that Cena’s two decades of goodwill and the fans’ deep connection to his character made sustaining a heel turn an uphill battle. “At the end of the day, people still love him. They know he’s a goat… They’re emotionally connected to him… The fact that they rolled the dice and they tried this whole thing, I applaud them. Kudos for giving it a shot. It didn’t work out how they hoped, but then they course corrected and made things right.”

The pivot allowed WWE to deliver a classic babyface vs. babyface main event at SummerSlam, where Cody Rhodes defeated Cena. The turn also set the stage for Cena’s confrontation with the returning Brock Lesnar, launching a new chapter in his farewell tour.