Matt Hardy Talks About Spoiler Reports Of Top WWE Star Returning

Matt Hardy is excited to hear the rumors about Randy Orton making his return to WWE in the near future.

The AEW star spoke about this topic on the latest episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” addressing the rumors of “The Viper” returning for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames next weekend.

“I mean, I’d be extremely happy for him. Big Randy Orton fan, big Randy Orton supporter right now, I think since day one, even before, you know, people really grew to appreciate how great Randy was,” he said. “I think from day one he’s always been great. And he’s always been great in the ring, the way he takes his time, the way he calculates every single moment, every single time he does he’s very, very smart.”

Hardy continued, “Very crisp with that. I love working with Randy always a blast working with him. It feels like a night off. He’s just one of those guys that I gel with so well. So yeah, super happy that he’s healthy, super happy. He’s coming back. And I think he’s going to be a huge, huge boost for WWE and a huge contributor going forward.”

Check out the complete episode at Apple.com. H/T to ITRWrestling.net for transcribing the above quotes.