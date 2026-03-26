Matt Jackson Says Adam Cole Is Improving Amid AEW Absence

Top AEW star Matt Jackson addressed several topics during the Q&A segment of this week’s Being the Elite, including Adam Cole and his current status.

Jackson said, “I love Adam Cole so much. He is the sweetest man I think I’ve ever met, not in the business, but in life. And I think every day he’s improving and he’s getting better. And this actually — thanks for bringing this up, because I actually need to text him right now and check on him. Because I miss him so much, and I think he’s one of the most talented, gifted, charismatic wrestlers that ever was, and a much better human being. Shout out to Adam Cole, we all talk about you all the time in the locker room.”

There is still no information on when or if Cole may return to AEW TV, but updates will be provided as they become available. Cole has not appeared on AEW since All In: Texas.

You can check out Jackson’s comments in the video below.