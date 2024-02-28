Matt Riddle Believes Vince McMahon Caused Chaos On Purpose, Says WWE Is More Organized Under Triple H

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle appeared on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour. He talked about what led to his WWE release, being sent to rehab, and much more.

Helwani questioned Riddle about the changes in WWE under Triple H and how they differ from when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative end. Riddle confirmed what many people have said privately: things are much more organized these days.

Riddle said, “With Triple H in control, a lot more control. In the sense of things are organized. At least when I was there, if they were scheduled for this — unless something catastrophic happened, if somebody got injured or something’s not gonna work out — that’s what’s happening the next day. They write it, it’s actually happening.”

Ridde continued, “With Vince, I feel like he did it on purpose. I don’t know the method but like there would be a show. You’d get a script on like Sunday and by Monday, nobody knew what they were doing. The show was being completely rewritten and stuff like that…With Vince around, it was like that probably every week. A little chaotic. I almost felt like he did that on purpose because I feel like when people know exactly what’s gonna happen and you’re doing live TV and you’re trying to get passion and that energy. You kind of get set in a pattern because you know what’s happening…”

Riddle stated that while something may appear overly choreographed, things look better when you simply call it in the ring. Riddle also admitted during the interview that he had failed multiple drug tests due to his cocaine use.