Matt Riddle Reveals He Suffered A Concussion After His Uber Got Into An Accident

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that the Uber he rode in on his way to the airport got into an accident and as a result of that he won’t be at this weekend’s Indie events as he suffered a concussion along with some minor injuries, but he will be fine.

Riddle wrote, “Just wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be at tonight’s or tomorrow’s shows. Unfortunately, my Uber had an accident on the way to the airport, and I had to go to the hospital to get checked out.” “I have a concussion, some bumps, and bruises, but I’ll be fine. #seatbelt”

Riddle was scheduled to face Brad Hollister at Northeast Wrestling’s Over the Top event in Woodbridge, Connecticut and he was also supposed to compete against Zak Patterson at the North Shore Pro Wrestling’s Golden Opportunity show in Quebec City, Canada.

Riddle recently won the MLW Battle Riot VI tournament to secure himself a future title match against MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima. Riddle also had a 40-day reign as the NJPW World Television Champion.

