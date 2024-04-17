Matt Riddle Speaks Out About His Time So Far In NJPW

Former NJPW World TV Champion Matt Riddle recently spoke with Knockouts and 3 Counts on a number of topics including his time so far in the company.

Riddle said, “New Japan definitely has more of a shoot style of wrestling, like sport wrestling.” “WWE is sports entertainment, New Japan is more combat sports wrestling. With my style, especially with the TV Championship, it worked out very well.”

“I got to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr the other day, even though I lost the championship to him, it was a great match, he knows what he’s doing in the ring, I know what I’m doing in the ring. He’s one of those people who can actually protect themselves if things get a little wild.”

