Matthew McConaughey Talks About Watching The Bloodline Saga In WWE

Alright, alright, alright …

Matthew McConaughey gets some respect from the pro wrestling community after an appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week.

During the newest episode on Wednesday, the Academy Award winning actor spoke about watching WWE programming with his son, specifically mentioning The Bloodline saga and the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry.

“My son and I were just watching the other day,” he said. “We caught the Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar [match], we caught the Roman Reigns family saga that he’s got going.”

He added, “I did not think Rhodes was gonna come back after the beating he took [from Brock].”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.