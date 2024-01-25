Maven Looks Back On How WWE Handled Concussions During His Time With The Company

Former WWE star Maven recently took to an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE handled concussions during his time with the company.

Maven said, “During my time, I got a few concussions and the only way I knew that were concussions is when I went backstage and was with Chris our trainer, or with a doctor that was on site. They would do a couple of motor function testing but there was no testing available. They would just almost in passing tell you, ‘Yeah, you probably got a concussion,’ and then that was the end of it. The fact that they moved to concussion testing, it might not be perfect, but it is a few steps better than what it was.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.