Maven Reflects On Dustin Rhodes Prepping Him To Take The Shattered Dreams

Former WWE star Maven recently took to an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel, where he talked about a number of topics including Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) prepping him to take the Shattered Dreams maneuver.

Maven said, “I can tell you, I remember the very first time I had to take the Shattered Dreams I can remember gold dust or Dustin prepping me during the day exactly what to do and how to take this move. You’re, in essence, sitting on the turnbuckle and when he comes in, rares back, and delivers the kick, the sheer viciousness of this move is actually in Dustin’s approach, it’s in how he sets you up. It’s in how you look helpless sitting there, like you’re just filleted wide open just waiting to be kicked in the family jewels, but once Dustin delivers the kick he actually kicks by the bottom of the turnbuckle. I’m not gonna say you don’t feel anything, you do. You feel something but nothing, and I mean nothing, compared to if he were to kick you that hard without hitting the turnbuckle first. More than anything, you’re feeling the vibration of it. Of course, he’s a professional, he knows exactly how to administer a kick to the marbles without separating the marbles.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)