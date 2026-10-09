Max Caster Makes Surprise TNA Wrestling Move Following AEW Departure

Former AEW star Max Caster is heading to TNA Wrestling following the expiration of his contract, with his first announced appearance set for this weekend’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Caster and his longtime Acclaimed tag team partner Anthony Bowens reportedly saw their AEW contracts expire on October 1, with neither wrestler receiving a new deal from the company.

TNA Wrestling has now confirmed that Caster will answer Moose’s open challenge at Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+.

Following the announcement, Caster released a video on Twitter/X featuring one of his trademark rap promos, taking several shots at Moose while confirming his arrival in TNA.

“Big Bad Platinum, coming to your town. Oh, you didn’t know? I’m TNA bound. Bound for the what? I’m a glory hound. Answering the call, putting Moose underground. The chain’s coming off, but deep down always wanted to be bound. Got him so shook, Moose peeing with the seat down. Make your ace vanish like the slight of the hand. If this the face of your franchise, it’s time to rebrand. Yo, you haven’t been the champ in about 3 years. I’m looking at this guy like, how’s he here? I’m ’05, unbreakable, a triple threat. Got the wrestling and the raps and the beats. Don’t forget, turning Moose to the Moose Knuckle. Platinum Ax and TNA, that’s a cute couple. I got these brand new boots on and I want them to shine, ’cause one’s going in your ass, one’s crossing the line. I’m bound.”

Caster’s promo targeted Moose’s status within TNA, questioning his standing as one of the promotion’s top stars and referencing his previous championship success.

The announcement marks a significant development for Caster following his departure from AEW, where he became widely known for his work alongside Bowens as part of The Acclaimed.

The duo established themselves as one of AEW’s most recognizable tag teams, with Caster’s pre-match raps becoming a signature part of their presentation.

While TNA has confirmed Caster’s match against Moose, it remains unclear whether his appearance at Bound For Glory represents a one-off booking or the beginning of a longer-term arrangement with the promotion.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 takes place this Sunday, October 11, in Tampa, Florida.