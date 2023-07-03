Max Caster Songs From AEW Fight Forever Video Game Available To Stream

By
Matt Boone
-

Yo … LISTEN!

…LISTEN!

The Acclaimed have arrived — on AEW: Fight Forever.

It was announced on Monday that the three original tracks by The Acclaimed’s own Max Caster featured in the new AEW: Fight Forever video game are available to stream via Spotify and/or Apple Music.

Those tracks are “1. Narcissist, 2. Career Mode and 3. The Three.”

