Max Caster Songs From AEW Fight Forever Video Game Available To Stream

…LISTEN!
The Acclaimed have arrived — on AEW: Fight Forever.
It was announced on Monday that the three original tracks by The Acclaimed’s own Max Caster featured in the new AEW: Fight Forever video game are available to stream via Spotify and/or Apple Music.
Those tracks are “1. Narcissist, 2. Career Mode and 3. The Three.”
🎧 NOW ON STREAMING 🎧
"Songs from a Video Game" by Platinum Max 🔥
1. Narcissist
2. Career Mode
3. The Three
As heard on the #AEWFightForever soundtrack. Play it LOUD! 🔊
✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️#MicDrop 🫳🎤 pic.twitter.com/68aO78pm4e
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) July 2, 2023