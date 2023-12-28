McKenzie Mitchell Comments On A Possible WWE Return

McKenzie Mitchell, who was let go by WWE last month, appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she talked about a number of topics including if she would ever return to the company.

Mitchell said, “Never say never. I know that people say that and it kind of sounds cliche. But it’s true. I didn’t get to have my goodbye in WWE. I didn’t get to choose to leave. And that’s where I was saying I think some people need to take a break, I didn’t get that opportunity to say, I’m ready to take a break. I was ready to keep on going and go to WrestleMania and do the Royal Rumble and all of those things. So it was really awesome to hear Shawn [Michaels] say those things, never say never.”

Mitchell also talked about what she thinks is next for her in her career.

Mitchell said, “I don’t know. I think that’s okay sometimes to say, I don’t know. And I think sometimes it’s nice to take a break, stop and change direction and go, What is it that I really want to do? Do I want to continue in wrestling? Do I want to do something in entertainment and in music and in media? So there’s a lot of question marks. But also, I’m excited to see what’s next. Vic [Joesph] and I have talked about having a baby.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.