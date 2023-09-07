McKenzie Mitchell Files To Trademark Her Name

McKenzie Mitchell has filed to trademark her name.

The WWE NXT interviewer applied to trademark her name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 5th.

Featured below is the official description of the filing.

“Mark For: MCKENZIE MITCHELL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by a host, announcer, interviewer, or master of ceremonies; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a interviewer, host, and media personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a interviewer, host, and media personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a interviewer, host, and media personality; Providing online interviews featuring an interviewer, host, and media personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”