Tommy Dreamer Believes Charlotte Flair & Natalya Have Outdone Their Fathers

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his belief that Natalya and Charlotte Flair have surpassed their fathers’ careers.

Dreamer said, “As both second generation wrestlers, well you’re third, you both have surpassed your fathers. That’s number one. Number two, as every parent, we want our children to do better than us, so that burden should never be there. Because yes, I want my daughters to succeed in their life, be happier in, life, have more money than I’ve ever made. That’s what a great parent does.”

On multi-generation wrestlers feeling that burden:

“I feel bad because a lot of second and third generation wrestlers, I feel that burden. But if you just look at the grand scheme, the moment your kids are born, you’re like, ‘Oh, this will be better and I will do this for them so they are better.’ It’s really easy. It’s a done argument, but that weight has to be lifted off their shoulders.”

