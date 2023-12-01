McKenzie Mitchell Reacts To Being Released By WWE

McKenzie Mitchell has parted ways with WWE.

The WWE NXT broadcast team member reacted to the situation in a statement released via her official Twitter (X) page.

“Today I was released by WWE,” she wrote. “I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for WWE NXT. (A place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”

She also linked her website in the tweet, http://headlinebymm.com.