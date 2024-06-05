Mercedes Moné Discusses Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné recently spoke with Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi for TMZ on a number of topics including her beef with Stephen A. Smith for his comments about Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Moné said, “I’m wearing green for a reason. We are the city of champions for a reason. There is a reason why I picked the boss in Boston. Stephen Smith, whatever his name is, he wants to say that Jaylen Brown has a big ego. He has a big ego. He can’t even be a superstar. I’ve done and dealt with haters my whole career. Jaylen Brown goes out there and shows that he is a champion. Every single game. So just prepare for another championship from Boston Bay because we’re going to go out there and we’re going to get it.”

On what would happen if Smith showed up to AEW Dynamite:

“Oh, he’s about to get bankrupt. That’s for sure.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)