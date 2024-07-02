Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration Set For AEW Beach Break

A new segment has been announced for the annual Beach Break themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the company has announced Mercedes Mone’s Celebration, as the TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion will celebrate becoming a double-champion at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/3 show:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Britt Baker to speak

* Mercedes Mone double championship celebration