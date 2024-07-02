Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration Set For AEW Beach Break

A new segment has been announced for the annual Beach Break themed episode of AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the company has announced Mercedes Mone’s Celebration, as the TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion will celebrate becoming a double-champion at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/3 show:
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* Britt Baker to speak
* Mercedes Mone double championship celebration
