Mercedes Mone Drops “Big Business” Teaser Ahead Of Expected AEW Debut

Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut is expected to take place on the March 13th episode of Dynamite: Big Business from Boston.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on the AEW Revolution media call that he has something “very exciting” planned for fans at AEW Dynamite in Atlanta on March 6. For more information, please click here.

The impression is that Mercedes has been signed with AEW for several weeks, but this has not been confirmed. She was previously in talks with WWE about returning, but the talks broke down after WWE sources claimed that they were the ones who walked away from the negotiations because they were far apart financially.

Giulia, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, recently stated that she must retain the title until she defends it against Mone, who was supposed to be the inaugural champion in the match in which she suffered a broken ankle, sidelining her for months.

Mone responded to a post with Giulia’s comments, dropping a “Big Business” teaser. She wrote, “You standing on big business or u just standing around! YoU know where to find me Julia @giulia0221g”