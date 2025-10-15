Mercedes Mone Files Trademark For “Ultimo Moné”

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is turning her latest milestone into a brand. The star has officially filed a new trademark for the term “Ultimo Moné” through her company, Soulnado, Inc., following her capture of a record tenth championship.

The name is a clever homage to Japanese legend Ultimo Dragon, who famously held ten titles at once during the 1990s. Moné now mirrors that accomplishment, holding ten championships across multiple promotions worldwide.

According to public records, the trademark was filed on Tuesday by an attorney representing Soulnado, Inc. The filing covers a wide range of goods and services, including apparel such as shirts, hats, bandanas, and sweatshirts, as well as professional wrestling–related entertainment services like live performances, streaming content, and televised appearances.

This new filing joins several others owned by Moné’s company, including “Mercedes Moné,” “Mone Talks,” “Time is Mone,” “First Class,” “Mone Wear,” and “Statement Maker.”

In addition to her AEW TBS Championship, Moné currently holds the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, and several titles from promotions across Europe and the independent scene. Her tenth title came last Saturday in Denmark, where she defeated Aliss Ink to win the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship.

With the “Ultimo Moné” trademark secured, fans can expect a new wave of merchandise and branding centered around “The CEO” — solidifying her position as one of the most marketable and decorated champions in wrestling today.