Samoa Joe Says He Won’t Have A Retirement Tour: “One Day I’ll Just Be Gone”

Samoa Joe doesn’t plan on a grand farewell when his in-ring career comes to an end.

The former AEW World Champion made it clear during a new interview with SHAK Wrestling that he has no interest in a ceremonial sendoff, preferring instead to “disappear into the sunset” when the time comes.

When asked if his current AEW run could be his last, Joe said it was likely, citing his health and the importance of knowing when to step away. “I’d say most likely. And honestly, I think it’s for a lot of reasons, and I think most of them are responsible. You never want to overstay your welcome in this industry. I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to be involved with it for over 25 years now,” Joe explained.

“And the other thing too is, I think many of us want to preserve what we can of our health for our latter years. So, it is something that is probably the most likely scenario. But hey, it is an unusual world, and unusual opportunities come up, so we’ll see.”

As for the idea of a farewell tour or retirement ceremony, Joe was definitive: it’s not for him. “No, not at all. It might be a surprise. It might just be one day I’m gone and leave it at that. I’m not as ceremonial as everybody else. I like disappearing into the sunset,” Joe said. “I’ve always been somebody that’s been firmly planted with my head toward the future and never tried to dwell too much in the past.”

Joe emphasized his belief that wrestling should always focus on what’s ahead. “I would hope we always look towards the future and not, obviously, appreciate the past, but not miss it too much.”

Samoa Joe’s career has spanned more than two decades across ROH, TNA, WWE, and AEW. He’s been a two-time NXT Champion, United States Champion, TNT Champion, ROH Television Champion, and AEW World Champion, earning a reputation as one of the most respected and influential performers of his generation.