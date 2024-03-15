Mercedes Moné On Why She Signed With AEW, Opens Up About Her Injury

Newly-signed AEW star Mercedes Moné spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including the reason she signed with the company.

Moné said, “I want to be here, I need to be here, and it’s because of the women’s division. The women here laid the foundation. They’re the reason I want to be in AEW. We’re going to make so much magic here.”

Moné also talked about being told by doctors that the injury she sustained last year was career ending.

“I got an MRI in May, and the surgeon told me, ‘This is career-ending,’” said Moné. “That was the biggest shock in my whole life. I’d never really been injured like this before. My worst injury before this was from Hell in a Cell in 2019, when my pelvis was out of place for eight months. This was so much more painful. People thought it was just a broken ankle. I was non-weight bearing for three months. It was a fight every dayIt was devastating when I was told I was never going to come back. But I always knew I would be back, and I told that to my surgeon. Now I’m healthy and my surgeon is calling his mentor saying, ‘Look at what happened here, it’s incredible.’ I don’t like being told no. I always believed I would be back, and now it’s true.”