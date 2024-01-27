Mercedes Moné Reveals That Big Things Are In Store For Her In 2024

Former WWE star and IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that big things are in store for her in 2024.

Moné, who has been out of action since the spring of 2023, when she suffered an injury in a match against Willow Nightingale to crown the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, noted that she is ready to rock this year and shake the table like never before.

Moné wrote, “Get ready for an epic ride because 32 is about to unleash a whirlwind of adventure and fun! I am beyond grateful to have another year to chase my dreams and conquer new heights. I’m ready to rock this year and shake the table like never before!😘🧁🧁”

A number of reports have mentioned that despite some chatter, Moné will not be appearing in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

A separate report revealed that AEW is where Moné will end up, with the idea being that the company will be building up towards a big debut.

You can check out Moné’s post below.