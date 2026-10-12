Michael Cole Reveals How Long He Hopes To Continue Commentating For WWE

WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed his contract status with OutKick.

Cole said, “So, I signed a multi-year contract a year ago, so I’m here for a little bit longer. I know some people will be happy about that; a lot of other people are going to be like, ‘Oh my god, more years of Cole.’ Listen, I’m 59, going to be 60 this week, actually. I want to get to retirement age; I’d like to get to 65 if I can.”

On how long he wants to keep working:

“One of the things that I’ve been very adamant about — and I’ve talked to Paul Levesque about this. I’ve talked to uh my producers, my boss Lee Fitting. And I’ve made sure I want them to know that if they believe that I that I’m slipping at all, I want to know. Because I want to get out at the top of my game. I don’t want to hang on and do this till I’m 75 or 80 years old. There’s a lot of broadcasters out there that do that, not just in wrestling but in sports in general. And they’ve become shells of their self. And I don’t want that, I want to go out and people saying, ‘Hey, he was a damn good commentator.’ I don’t want people to be remembering me for not being able to get through a show and really wearing out my welcome. So, I’ve got a few more years left in this. I still enjoy it, I love it. I’m looking forward to this weekend. There’s so many different things I’ll be involved in; I’ll be hosting the countdown show on Saturday. Obviously, I’ll be at ringside calling all the action. When that red light goes on, it is still fun. And when it’s not fun anymore, then it’ll be time to hang things up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.