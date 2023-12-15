Mick Foley Gives High Praise To A Pair Of WWE RAW Superstars

Mick Foley thinks highly of “Mami.”

“The Hardcore Legend” offered high praise for WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day during his appearance on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Featured below are some of the highlights, where he also gives his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio.

On Rhea Ripley exceeding his expectations: “I’ve been a real big proponent. As high as I had hoped for her, I could’ve never seen this coming. This is one of the great characters of the modern generation.”

On Dominik Mysterio’s progress: “You can only deny a talent like Dirty Dom for so long. I’ve seen them come and go, and I’ve seen them die…and Dirty Dom is a kid I’ve known since he was 4, 5 years old. It can’t be easy growing up with a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. I talked to Rey and he admitted to me he was a deadbeat dad. He still owes me $5 from the time I met him in ECW in 95.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.