Mick Foley Pulls Out Of Doing One More Match

Due to health concerns, Mick Foley has decided against competing in one more match.

He mentioned having one last death match a few months ago. Foley stated that he is unsure whether he will do it yet, but has set a deadline of early 2025 to make a decision. Last month, he had to cancel appearances due to health issues.

Foley stated in an Instagram post that he would not compete in the match due to a concussion, which he was unaware he had at the time.

“I update on that final match that I was thinking about having for my 60th birthday. As some of you know, I had to miss a couple of weekends of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness. After consulting a couple of doctors and also using my own experience with concussions, the symptoms seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn’t done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts, but I thought it would go away. So it just seems like the wisest move and one that is strongly supported by my family is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I’m not even aware of then some of the things that I was thinking of doing, hoping of doing in a big match would not be smart. So with my family’s urging, and after careful thought I’ve decided there will be no final match. Thanks a lot for tuning in. And I hope you have a nice day.”