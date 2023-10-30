Mick Foley Recalls Helping Drew McIntyre After His Past WWE Release

Mick Foley saw something in Drew McIntyre when he was released by WWE several years ago.

During a recent installment of his Foley Is Pod program, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on being sent some footage of “The Scottish Warrior” in ICW in Glasgow after he was released by WWE that he went on to send to Triple H, ultimately leading to his eventual return to the company.

“Drew will admit that there are times to go out there [on the indies] and be that guy from WWE,” Foley said. “But when it really counted, like with Insane Championship Wrestling — people need to know, just from the onset, I rarely text the powers that be and in this case, I texted Hunter after Drew sent me something. I wasn’t close friends with Drew by any means, but I liked him, and he sent me something.”

Foley continued, “He said, ‘Hey, I know you’re busy, but I’m working on something different. I did something for her ICW in Glasgow. Can you take a look?’ The first thing I did, and he’d only been gone like a month, I texted Triple H and said, ‘I know you just released him, but you need to keep your eye on Drew McIntyre. He’s like an entirely different person.’”

