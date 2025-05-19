Mickie James Discusses Her Coaching Role On WWE LFG

WWE legend Mickie James talked with Denise Salcedo at Comic Con Revolution Ontario about her experience as a coach on the debut season of WWE LFG on A&E.

James said, “It was so fun. It was so much fun. It was a lot, I think, where I went wrong, and where I will always go wrong, is that I lead with my heart, and I fell in love with my kids. I’m going to be a fan of theirs for life now. I want to see them win. I want to see all those guys win. It was a wonderful crew.”

On becoming closer to the other coaches:

“I got even closer, I think, to Booker T. He made me laugh every single day. I got to know Undertaker in a different light. I’d only seen him as the judge and the jury of the locker room. To get to know him and feel like an equal, that was pretty special. All these guys were all Hall of Famers. I was the only one that wasn’t a Hall of Famer, and I was the first female coach. So there was a lot of testing myself, even feeling like I was worthy to be here coaching with these guys. Booker and Bubba have schools where they’ve produced a lot of talent, talent that’s on TV right now. You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, the master class, I’ve done that, you know, but, yeah, it was so much fun.

On the show being renewed for another three seasons:

“It was a lot of fun to be the first ever and to have the success, to know that it’s gotten picked up for not just another season but for three years, so like six seasons hopefully. That’s a big damn deal. I loved it, and you’re welcome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)