Mickie James Files For New Trademark

Mickie James Masterclass.

It’s the phrase that women’s wrestling legend and IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James has recently applied to register a trademark for.

The “Hardcore Country” singer had “Mickie James Masterclass” registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 15, 2023 for use for wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

The filing submitted with the U.S.P.T.O. reads as follows:

“Mark For: MICKIE JAMES MASTERCLASS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational services, namely, providing courses, workshops, and mentorship in the fields of professional wrestling character development, technical training, and promotional strategies.”