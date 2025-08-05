Mike Santana Reveals Dream Match Opponent, When His TNA Deal Is Up & More

Mike Santana joined Chris Van Vliet as a guest on the latest installment of his “INSIGHT” podcast.

While sitting down for the in-depth interview, the TNA Wrestling star reflected on being in the main event of TNA Slammiversary this year, when his current TNA contract expires and his dream match.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview where he speaks on these subjects.

On the main event of Slammiversary: “What a moment. Just that whole lead-up and just the day in general, it was special. It was special. I said it after we went off the air, I got on the mic a little bit, because the crowd was just like [unhappy]. I was like, there’s a riot rumbling in here, so let me calm them down a little bit. I told them that I wrestled in that building twice before in a throwaway match, like four or five minutes or whatever. And I was like, it’s crazy, I went from the throwaway to the main event. I went from undesirable to undeniable, and what a journey it’s been. It was like one of those full-circle moments of, if you believe in yourself, you make anything possible. To have my family there and my daughter there, it was special. The way the city came out, and the way that crowd just reacted, and it was one of those things. I’ll be honest, I remember the fear that I felt when I finally got my release, and it was like, it’s over, right? Because you can hope and wish all you want, nothing is guaranteed. I had a plan for myself. I didn’t put a timetable on the plan. I was like, this is the plan. This is the plan that I’m gonna follow, whether it takes two years, five years, whatever it is, I gotta do what I gotta do. But I remember in the back of my head, I just prayed that I could continue giving my daughter the life that she has and making sure that she’s comfortable, and we don’t have to struggle. So there was a lot of that, right? It could work, it could not, but that fear is what made me say, I have to do it. Real quick story, my grandmother, God bless her, she had the opportunity back in like the early 90s, late 80s to buy a piece of property in the Lower East Side. And because of her situation, it was kind of unstable. She had a fear of not being able to afford it, and she had three kids to take care of, and all these things, so she ended up not buying it. That property today is worth like $4 million. I remember her telling me that story, and I was like, I will never allow fear to stop me from anything.”

On his ultimate dream match: “AJ Styles. Just especially being put in this position in TNA as being that new guy and the new face, and they call me The Standard and stuff like that. I think it’d be amazing. Of course, there’s other people that I love to work with over there, and I have a lot of people that I know and that I came up on the indies with over there. But to me, AJ is the guy.”

On when his current TNA Wrestling contract is up: “August 2019.”

Check out the complete INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet interview with TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana via the YouTube player embedded below.