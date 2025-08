TNA Wrestling has extended the contracts of both Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt, as confirmed by TNA President Carlos Silva, according to Jon Alba from SI.com.

Silva also announced that McKenzie Mitchell will continue her role as TNA’s ring announcer.

The duration of Hannifan and Rehwoldt’s contract extensions has not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided when they become available.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt have been working together as commentators for TNA since January 2022.