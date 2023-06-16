Miro Addresses CM Punk And Says “Go Cry In Your Mansion” To Those That Are Not Happy

Miro discussed his return to AEW television for the debut of Collision in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling. Miro had the following to say about CM Punk:

“I get along with him fine. Every time we talk, I feel like we have a mutual respect. Yeah, so I’ve never had anything bad, like engaged with him but you know, everybody hears a whole bunch of things. But man, if you’re not happy with something, just do whatever you wanna do and then go cry in your mansion. I don’t understand, all the lashing out but, everybody’s responsible for their own actions. Like I said, I get along with him good. We’ve talked, we had great interactions even though we had two or three of them. But yeah, I don’t care. I look at myself. I don’t look at other people’s plates. That’s what the Bible taught me. Don’t look at other people’s plates. Take care of yourself and everybody else, all you can do is just pray for them and whatever happens, happens.”

You can check out the interview below: