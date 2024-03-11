Miro (Rusev) And CJ Perry (Lana) Have Ended Their Relationship

AEW stars Miro fka Rusev and CJ Perry fka Lana are ending their seven-year marriage, according to TMZ.com.

The two were said to have split up in the winter of 2023 after years of “an on-again, off-again relationship.”

TMZ stated, “as for what went wrong, our sources say there wasn’t an explosive fight or cheating … they simply grew apart over the years.”

Perry confirmed the split to TMZ and provided the following statement:

“Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.”

It was added that neither Perry nor Miro have yet to file for divorce.