MJF, Adam Cole Win & Advance In AEW Blind Eliminator Tourney

You can officially pencil in the second semifinalists in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament in All Elite Wrestling.
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the team of AEW Champion MJF and Adam Cole advanced to the second round of the tourney.
MJF and Cole defeated “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and The Butcher in the opening round of the tourney in the opening match of this week’s AEW on TBS television program.
With the win, MJF and Adam Cole join Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin as the two sets of teams to advance to the semifinals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament thus far.
Check out video highlights of the match below.
Adam Cole & The #AEW World champion MJF take on Magic Meat RIGHT NOW!
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @theDaddyMagic | @andycomplains#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/7wIiO6FPLy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023
Our AEW World Champion MJF is full of surprises!
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @theDaddyMagic | @andycomplains#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/0YchhmTC4V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023
"DO IT! DO IT! DO IT!"
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @theDaddyMagic | @andycomplains#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/mQPCWTNCWs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023
"COLE! HELP ME" – MJF is in serious trouble in this blind eliminator tag team tournament.
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @theDaddyMagic | @andycomplains#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/A5y5TFibZx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023
Adam Cole gets the much-needed tag and is in this match!
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @theDaddyMagic | @andycomplains#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/vophQ4vYxG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023
MJF shares a moment with Adam Cole post-match.
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/fFlcMnYLcx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023