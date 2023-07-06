MJF, Adam Cole Win & Advance In AEW Blind Eliminator Tourney

You can officially pencil in the second semifinalists in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament in All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the team of AEW Champion MJF and Adam Cole advanced to the second round of the tourney.

MJF and Cole defeated “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and The Butcher in the opening round of the tourney in the opening match of this week’s AEW on TBS television program.

With the win, MJF and Adam Cole join Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin as the two sets of teams to advance to the semifinals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament thus far.

Check out video highlights of the match below.